Since it's so popular to be offended these days, I don't want to miss out.
I was offended first by the Tribune when the headline read that " 'Adult' solutions sought in skirmish" making it sound like it was a childish squabble over a toy.
It was Judge Ramona Gonzales who used the word "adult," so maybe all involved should be offended. Even saints can make bad choices.
This issue is real and the judges are not just bad decisions, but they are bad choices. Choices they are making for all of us. And the Tribune wouldn't report on it without it being leaked? Again, the Tribune deciding to be the cheerleader for the system.
I applaud interim Police Chief Abraham for his concerns that affect all of us. I also applaud District Attorney Gruenke for his thoughtful plan. I wonder that if the first meeting would present examples of the bad bail choices, and three kids were there what they would say. Their non-adult reactions would probably be the most productive.
Dave Schatzley, La Crosse
Editor's note: The assertion that the Tribune hasn't reported on the ongoing dispute doesn't square with the facts. A search of archives shows the Tribune has written and published numerous stories since 2014 about the police chief and assistant police chief criticizing circuit court judges, including a guest column written by Chief Ron Tischer published in the Tribune on Sept. 23, 2018.