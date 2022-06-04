 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dave Schatzley: La Crosse School Board should restore 5 SROs

According to Wikipedia, there have been over 200 school shooting/attacks since Columbine in 1999. Six of those reported to Wikipedia took place in Wisconsin. Does that mean Wisconsin is safer? A seventh attack with a knife took place here in La Crosse, and we have had cases of many weapons being brought to school.

Are we immune to a shooting incident? Or are we due? It took a huge effort with the school board to restore the SROs to three when there had always been five. Shall we wait until a serious incident occurs to act or restore FIVE SROs to our schools?

I have seen schools here in La Crosse "cover up" incidents that might make them look bad. Does that concern you? The school board has no problem coming to you for more money to spend on new property, new buildings, remodeling and equipment.

This board in general needs to wake up from being "woke" and use common sense that doesn’t seem to be common there. Restore the five SROs until we come up with a solution to this problem, which is another subject. This is prevention we can do now.

Dave Schatzley

La Crosse 

