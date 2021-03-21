Dave Schatzley: Mayor candidates should take step back

I have been reading about the mayoral race and I’m frustrated. I believe both candidates should take a step back and review what the city government is responsible for.

Public safety is #1. I hope that is obvious to all, especially them. But infrastructure is probably #2. Our streets are so behind in regular maintenance we may never catch up. Look how bad Losey Blvd. got before this administration would do anything. Too much attention and money is placed on little used parks, sidewalks that are not necessary, bump outs and traffic circles. Bicycles? Really? French Island will demand city water soon, will the city be ready?

And what’s with all this about our police department? Leaders are bending over backwards too much to listen to those who complain. We have a good police department, and it’s much more likely officers are too polite, fearing racial accusations. It sounds like the candidates can only say these people need to be heard. Their comments only mean they have no remedy and that’s understandable when you haven’t identified any problem. There is very little wrong with LCPD.