In Thursday's edition, the Tribune described the millions the city is paying for the upgrades to city-owned buildings of all the lighting and controls.
The cost is $4.2 million for changes that include all the lighting, and thus saving $130,000 per year.
Half a million must be coming out of our pockets and $3.7 million will be borrowed and the $130,000 savings will pay that debt.
Without interest it will take nearly 30 years in my calculations. Johnson Controls guarantees the savings. How does that work? No explanation. Then at the end of the article it says, "It also has the bonus of boosting the city's efficiency and cutting operational costs."
You just said the savings will be spent of paying the debt. Stop being the city's cheerleaders.
Dave Schatzley, La Crosse