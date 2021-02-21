Dave Skoloda: No time for nonsense over masks

Meanwhile, the last we knew, wearing a mask is still the best thing we can all do to prevent the spread of the disease — to protect ourselves and to protect others as we wait for the vaccine to provide immunity.

So the heavy breathing will continue in Madison over the issue of whether the governor has the power to issue more than one mandate and they’ve been haggling about it for months when a simple vote by the Legislature in support of a mandate would take care of the matter. The Republicans seemingly can’t get enough of this issue, saying it’s not about masks, but about the governor’s lack of say on the issue. Do they think it makes the governor look bad for his persistence on this essential prevention protocol? Is there really a political gain to be had in this? Legislative behavior that would be laughable if it weren’t so serious seems likely to draw bad reviews rather than raves.