Dave Trapp: A duck is a duck if it quacks, walks, and looks like a duck.

What kind of duck is a daycare? Is it a negative or impossible market, a duck trying to satisfy a very complicated community need? Does it resemble a school, firefighter services, libraries, roads, or police? We need these services, but we don’t use them all the time. Others may use them, but at other times they are not needed at all.

This is a service and liquidity inconsistency that can’t be solved by Daycare Ducks as they exist today. They seem to be a pre-k school system type of duck. This community need does not quack like a series of toll roads, with different sizes and charges, or walk like the private pay multiple fire departments of the past. Let’s understand that when all the old fire departments became one fire department, everybody had jobs. Liquidity must be constant, or close to it, for a service duck to survive.

Why can’t we recognize ducks? Maybe we are all blind as to what a duck is because we don’t want to face the need and revenue mismatch that must be solved. There will always be a mutually beneficial cost for needed community wide solutions. What would be our fair share to pay for a needed service so it’s there when you need it and when you don’t?

Dave Trapp

Onalaska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0