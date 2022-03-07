Dave Trapp: Alexander Hamilton was a Gen Z American

What if HR and the COO of the Continental Army (George Washington) had not hired this outspoken, 19-year-old Gen Z? We’ll never know, but Alexander Hamilton's hiring was a perfect fit of his Gen Z traits and G.W.’s cultural needs and objectives.

Both G.W. and A.H. wanted their “best shot” for America. Out of this mutual purpose a relationship was born. G.W. knew what character in a man he needed (in a tough labor market) and A.H. wanted a “shot”. This was not a job. Washington was a perfect Gen X (HR Manager/COO) and Alexander the right revolutionary Gen Z among many applicants who also wanted “a shot.”

A.H. was just one Gen Z. The average age of the signers of the Declaration was 44, with 12 under age 35. Some of them were the Adams boys, John Hancock, Thomas Jefferson, Madison and Monroe. These Z’s and Millennials were 21% of the signers of the Declaration. Alexander and George (a Gen X who was 44 in 1776) were not at the signing.

Alexander was a Z. He was intense, pragmatic, project oriented, collaborative, entrepreneurial, but liked clearly defined lines of command. He was on a mission with G.W. He never worked a “job.” He labored for a purpose. A.H. was all Gen Z.

G.W. had many “new normal” challenges with A.H., as they helped to find the future for America. Before his death in 1882, Alexander the “first Gen Z Founding Father of all Resigners” had moved through 5-7 positions. However (no worries), hire Gen Z’s, Millennials, and Gen A’s, as they can revolutionize your organization.

