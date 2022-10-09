Dave Trapp: As workers leave jobs, this is what those remaining want

Without legislation, unionization, or community action, many US workers have joined the “Independent Workers Union.” They no longer hold jobs as sacred. The Depression Era attitude of “having to put up with a job or a boss” is gone. The pandemic gave employees pause to think. Now they want more life and work satisfaction. They want employers who treat employees like business partners.

Therefore, the “big quit” continues, with “40% of workers wanting to quit soon” (IFEBP, 8/24/22). Why? One reason is that 39% of employees have workplace environments that have had a negative impact on their mental health. Therefore, 26% of workers were working at home in May 2022. It’s still an employee’s job market with 34.8% of workers being potential early retirees.

Especially with the mass of Baby Boomers to retire soon. They are ages 58-76 and make up 30% of workers or approximately 72 million workers. How will we replace early retirees and Baby Boomers? That’s why the Millennials and Gen Z’ers are in control of the job marketplace.

We also have 24.8% of our workforce freelancing and 25% of those retiring early and creating their own businesses.

This new multi-generational workforce has always wanted the same things in a job. Basically, life balanced with work that has sufficient compensation and needed benefits.

Then you will attract employees and compete for their loyalty because they know you value their lives.

Dave Trapp

Onalaska