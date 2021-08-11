Dave Trapp: Could there be a third 100-year flood since 1952?

Contact your insurance professional, FEMA or your lender concerning your possible flooding risk. Too much water in a short amount of time can be trouble. It can come up your drains, your sump pump discharge can overflow, and the soil on your hill can move your house downhill.

Remember 10 years ago, when seven inches of rain moved homes and took out roads right here in God’s Country? Remember, we have had two “100-year floods” since 1952. Then, on July 19, 2017, we had 5.3 inches in 24 hours. And in June, Crawford County had anywhere from 8 to 10.5 inches in less than 24 hours. And now, on August 7, La Crosse had 5.59 inches of rain in 24 hours that caused flooding.

Check your homeowner’s policy coverage for a water back up and sewer drain endorsement. Check for a sublimit of coverage for $5,000 to $50,000, with a separate deductible for water issues described. You usually cannot buy coverage for up to your personal property contents limit but check it out.

Check your homeowner’s policy as most have “broad exclusions” for earth movement. This is usually covered in earthquake coverage that you can add by endorsement. In our local area, the cost can be as little as 0.006% of your home’s value (very little cost). Remember, you also live near an active fault zone, the Madrid Fault. It is worth the cost to cover the risk.