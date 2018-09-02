What is fake news? Am I being manipulated? If the news seems too far out, or too good to be true, it probably is not true.
Fake news items are “dirty bombs” of lies that have been with us forever. Journalism is part of democracy. The “yellow journalism” of the '20s could lie as large as anybody today.
What is the truth? You can find reliable sources on the Internet or call the reference department at the library and research the truth. Or use your personal fact checker that God gave you, and then take action.
Your brain is still the fastest processor of information. Your brain is your best defense against fake news.
• First, listen carefully, or read the first and last statement of the news and skim the center for the main facts. Does the bulk of evidence indicate this conclusion/big title or last statement?
• Second, what is the reporter’s purpose or point of view? Is it to inform you, persuade you, ridicule, deceive or flatter you? Or is this a “red herring” (misleading bait) only appealing to your emotions?
• How do we tell fact from fake? As the white rabbit said, “feed your head.”
• Finally, flattery is the greatest deception and most flattery is fake. Beware if all you see, hear and read is “right on.” Remember, the emperor’s new clothes did not exist.
Internet propaganda is just part of the problem. The bigger issue is our level of literacy. Being well informed can stop the digital fake news pollution.
Dave Trapp, Onalaska