Dave Trapp: Economic fairness leads to social justice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How can we begin to heal? We all have common needs and dreams for the future. So, is there any way to heal some wounds and bind us together? Can we institutionalize compassion and bring some economic fairness to America?

Could we care enough to invest 16¢ in trying to work together? Would you spend 16¢ more on a hamburger to save a life?

The cost of caring and bringing some economic fairness to America would be a 4% increase in prices on all goods and services. That’s all. What if a $4 burger basket now cost $4.16, a $60 shirt costs $62.40 and a flat screen TV increases from $500 to $520.

This is a small sacrifice to work on ending poverty in America. This is the effect of a $15 (federal and state) minimum wage. (See Journal of Labor Economics, Journalists Research and The New Economics of Minimum Wage, 2017).

There are a lot of pros and cons about minimum wage, but what if we could link minimum wage to stock market success? We are the U.S. economy. The top 1% is not the economy. Could we link Americans’ minimum wage to the success of the 1%?