Dave Trapp: Shine a light on addiction

We unknowingly sanction drug dealers in La Crosse County.

How? It’s stigma (our ignorance) of mental illness and addiction that blinds us from the fact that there is no difference between a mental illness, a physical illness, an addiction and a brain tumor. It’s our unwarranted shame that we feel about addiction which allows drug dealers to facilitate addiction.

In 2019, there were 22 overdose deaths and 40 in 2020. But for 2019-2020, the public saw only two overdose deaths mentioned in the obituaries. Or illogical fear of people “knowing” covers up the drug problem. There in, is the stigma. We all should be ashamed of our ignorance and our lack of empathy for the suffering and sick.

We must accept all the ill. The user, the addict, has developed or inherited a propensity to a mental illness that can lead to a drug death. A drug death is as tragic as a massive heart attack. Now, we talk about “Chuck’s” heart attack. Let’s talk about addiction and bring it into the light. Let’s save lives.

We can help shine light on addiction by “vaccinating” our kids against drugs. Here are “vaccination sites”: