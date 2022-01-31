Dave Trapp: Why can't we find help?

We can’t blame the pandemic for this problem. It was only the last straw that magnified what was going to happen anyway. Slowly, there has been a cultural change that produced a new employment paradigm. In the past, there has been one power party (the employer) and the applicant. Now, applicants have become more equal for several reasons. Why was the change coming?
- Employers have not listened to workers’ needs and desires in money, benefits, and work/life balance for 15-20 years. And now there is a pandemic and a pause for reflection, resulting in many employees seeking different or better jobs. A lost job can be freeing.
- The economics of communication is here. Freelancers and no offices are here. The office and the job changed, and the world did not end. Younger workers are not scared of change. They don’t worship the stability in a “job.”
- A generational worker shift from the Depression era knowledge of the value of a job, to younger workers with a different perspective on jobs and on life, and there are more of them than us.
Generation X and Millennials are better educated and more technologically skilled than previous generations. There is no fear of change. (Number of adults with college degrees in the US in 1947: 7.8 million, 1964: 17.8 million, 1981: 40.4 million, 2020: 129.3 million.)
The job as we know it is changing.
Dave Trapp
Onalaska