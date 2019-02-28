What is happening? The “Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act” was passed in 1970, starting the war on drugs.
So why is there a crisis now? Is it that we have just suddenly become a nation of weak pleasure-seekers becoming addicts?
No, drugs have been around forever. Is it because the 73,000 drug overdose deaths in 2017 got our attention? (Greater than all the deaths in Vietnam War or 40,000 auto accidents last year.)
Or is it that drug overdose deaths were increasing yearly? Maybe? Or is it the cost of suffering, the cost of the failed war on drugs (cost of $76 billion in 2018), the cost of local interdiction to stop sales, or is it the cost of the medical and mental illness carnage?
Or is it that the cost in tears and money has finally become larger than the money to be made by multiple levels of our immoral drug-delivery system?
Are the costs looking uglier and more unprofitable enough even to those legally delivering death? I hope so.
Now we have a crisis. Finally, the human carnage and sorrow outweigh the immoral profits made by pharmaceutical industry and organized crime.
Have we finally heard the crying and felt the pain after 48 years?
Dave Trapp, Onalaska