Dave Ziemann: Trump overstates economic impact

In response to Brandon Micech's letter to the editor (Tribune, Feb. 9), President Donald Trump took credit for good economic numbers in his address, but most of the current prosperity was driven by President Barack Obama's administration and the American people.

When Obama took office, businesses, banks and markets were collapsing worldwide. His loans and incentives restarted the housing market, saved General Motors and supported renewable energy, which now employs more than 350,000 Americans.

The collapsed markets started rising four months after Obama's inauguration, ahead of most of the world.

Though recession-damaged businesses continued to fail for several months, yielding continued unemployment, this also turned around in 2010. By the end of his presidency, unemployment had dropped from 10% to 4.6%.

The Dow had risen from under 7,000 to 19,000. Nine million jobs had been created and annual deficits had fallen by half. ISIS was in retreat and we had a 10-year nuclear treaty with Iran, including full, regular inspections and a path to further progress.

We had strong alliances in NATO and elsewhere, and less dependence on foreign fuel.