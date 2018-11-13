I am a volunteer driver for RSVP and therefore drive in the city and county of La Crosse, usually every day Monday through Friday.
Recently, driving east on Cass Street I entered the roundabout on 7th and Cass (which is a great improvement) and was happy to see that Cass Street between 7th Street And West Avenue was now open for trafﬁc after reconstruction.
I was then shocked to see the multiple “curb expansions” causing two narrow trafﬁc lanes.
Then I observed a pickup truck making a right turn onto Cass from Eighth Street. The truck needed to swing into oncoming trafﬁc to complete the turn. I then tried it myself. Turned onto 10th Street and entered Cass on 11th Street with my sedan. Turning as sharp as possible, I still crossed the center line, avoiding jumping the curb with my rear tires.
Now, what in the world are these curb expansions for? Please explain to me and all the drivers who use Cass Street.
Mistakes by the engineer, by design, by construction error?
These expansions are at each comer and alley and other spots. Crazy.
How are ﬁretrucks, buses, delivery trucks going to make those tums? They can't.
How is snow removal to be accomplished?
How can bicyclists use the painted lanes and then move around the expansions which will take them into vehicle traffic lanes?
Terrible mess on Cass Street. Questions need to be answered.
David A. Bruha, Houston, Minn.
Editor's note: Matt Gallager, assistant city engineer, says the city welcomes feedback. Messages can be sent to engineering@cityoflacrosse.org. The mail line for the engineering department is 789-7505. There also is a self-help portal on the city website to submit concerns or report issues.