David Bange: Collapse of ice shelf spells trouble

On Aug. 8, it was reported that the last remaining ice shelf in Canada collapsed in dramatic fashion during the span of few days in late July.

A 31-square-mile section of the Milne ice shelf broke off and then fragmented into smaller ice islands now floating in the Arctic Ocean.

Thirty-one square miles is one-third larger than Manhattan Island. Because polar bears depend on sea ice, the loss of this huge area of ice will further threaten their survival in northern Canada

Scientists point to climate change for record high heat in the far north as the primary reason for the collapse. As further evidence of rapidly rising temperatures in the Arctic, in late June a Siberian town that lies above the Arctic Circle recorded a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

This is thought to be the highest reading ever recorded so far north. And, this little Siberian town has records dating back to 1885.

Climate change is real, and we are rapidly running out of time to address the impending crisis.

David Bange, La Crosse

