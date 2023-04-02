On March 20, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued an extraordinarily dire warning. The IPCC has been issuing climate assessments for decades, each more concerning than the preceding one. By now, even children know that climate change is real, and that it is primarily caused by release of hothouse gases, mainly carbon dioxide.

For many years, the stated goal of climate scientists was to keep atmospheric warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius (about 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). The latest assessment says that climate change is “widespread, rapid and intensifying,” and the warming is almost certain to exceed that 1.5 degrees Celsius target. Worse, the report states that if humanity continues with “business as usual,” the temperature will rise by a catastrophic 2.1 degrees by 2050.

The consequences of that scenario would be hard to fathom. The resulting sea level rise would drive millions from coastal areas to higher ground, say in our own Midwest. The impact on wildlife is likely to be just as severe, with ever more species going extinct as their habitat vanishes.

It is imperative that everything possible be done to mitigate further global warming: rapid transition to renewable, non-polluting energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydroelectric), production of more electric vehicles, improved CO2 capture and storage, planting many more trees and putting a price on carbon.

None of this will be simple, given the polarization in our political system. But it is imperative to do our best, for the sake of our children and grandchildren.

David Bange

La Crosse