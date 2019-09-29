The Opinion piece by Rich Lowry (No, don't listen to Greta Thunberg -- Sept. 25 Tribune) angered me more than any other that I can recall.
Not only was it extraordinarily insulting to Ms. Thunberg, it simultaneously asserted that young people have no worthwhile opinions of their own -- that they are mere pawns parroting whatever adults tell them.
Having observed Central High School and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students in recent weeks as they organized the events on Sept. 20 for Climate Strike - La Crosse, I can assure Lowry that their concerns are real and come from the students themselves.
Further, being old enough to remember the significant movements from my teenage years, I know firsthand that the anti-Vietnam war demonstrations, the civil rights movement and the women's liberation movement were powered by young people and their ideas.
We were not merely repeating what adults told us. Back then, as is now the case with the climate crisis, the adults were not exactly supportive of these protests.
The one thing that I could not determine from his essay is whether Lowry believes that climate change is real and an issue that urgently needs to be faced.
If he does, then, he should be praising Ms. Thunberg. If he does not, then as our young people have done, he should start reading and understanding the science behind global warming.
David Bange, La Crosse