David Bange: South Florida a visible example of climate crisis

Much attention has been paid to the collapse of the residential tower in Surfside, Florida. In the search for the cause of the collapse, much of the focus has been on the corrosion of the concrete and rebar in the lowest level of the tower. This is not surprising because salt water is highly corrosive to both, and the tower sits adjacent to the sea. on reclaimed mangrove swamps.

This tragedy brought to mind two related news items from June. Three years after Hurricane Irma, the federal government asked the Army Corps of Engineers to make proposals to prevent future storm surges like those caused by Irma. The proposal was to build a 20-foot high seawall, six miles long, along with several less expensive proposals. Although climate change is part of reality in South Florida because of frequent tidal flooding, this startling proposal, which would block the view of Biscayne Bay, is not at all popular.

Then about a week later, it was reported that the Pine Island Glacier in Antarctica was in danger of sliding into the bay. A rapidly disintegrating shelf of sea ice is keeping this glacier in check for now. The sea ice was described as “a cork in a bottle” holding it back. If the glacier does slide into the sea, it is estimated that the water it contains will raise sea levels by 1.6 feet within a few years!