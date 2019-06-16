As a physician, a former lifeguard and a regular beach user with my wife and children, the La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners' removal of lifeguards from the city's beaches is highly dangerous.
On Monday, June 10, I witnessed a near drowning at the Pettibone beach.
A girl who was probably 6 years old walked out too deep at the north end of the beach and the current pulled her under and deeper into the river. She could not swim and began to drown.
She was only saved because a teen bystander witnessed this, sprinted across the beach, swam to where she had been struggling and pulled her out. If he had not seen her go under, there may not have been any other response and we may be reading in the paper about the first drowning at our beaches caused by the decision to remove lifeguards.
This city has suffered the loss of young people drowning in the river in the past and without lifeguards at the beaches, the Board of Parks Commissioners and city leadership can be sure that someone will drown due to their misguided decision to remove lifeguards from all La Crosse beaches.
David Baumann, La Crosse