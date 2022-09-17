David Blackey: Career politician label off track

First, Feehan ran for the State Senate two years ago and lost. To his credit, he made his views known, and they were rejected by voters. He wanted to be a career politician. He supported Scott Walker for governor, even though he was a career politician.

Now he supports Derek Van Orden, who touts his military service, which does not qualify one for public office. Van Ordan argues that Pfaff has been responsible for the loss of family farms. This loss has been going on since WWII. No particular person is responsible. Van Orden says he will prevent politicians from becoming lobbyists. This is an old saw, and no politician is serious about this. Both party veterans became lobbyists after service. How does one congressman like Van Ordan stop this practice? It is a BS argument. Don't forget Feehan was one of the fake electors last year.