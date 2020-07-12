David Blackey: Column short-changed journalism project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The normally balanced conservative pundit Jay Ambrose reveals bias in his op-ed "Slavery is not all America is about (July 5 Tribune)," regarding The 1619 Project, a dozen New York Times essays/opinion pieces that reframe the legacy of slavery in relation to capitalism.

The year 1619 is when Africans were seized in their native lands and shipped to America, where their brutal enslavement would last 250 years, followed by Jim Crow and segregation for another 100 years.

The 1619 Project details the economic benefits to this country of free or oppressive labor during an extended reign of terror.

Though there are critics of the Project, whose writers are respected educators and journalists, the Project persuasively makes its case in book-length essays that American capitalism thrived off the backs of Blacks.

King Cotton brought great wealth to plantation owners, and some New Englanders became rich in shipping human chattels. Depressed wages for Blacks have also benefited capitalists.

Ambrose's is not an objective voice, which is revealed in three ways.