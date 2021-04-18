David Blackey: Do your patriotic duty, wear a mask

The world is still seeing continuing, even surges, of deaths and illnesses. In scientific and health care circles, the wisdom of wearing masks due to COVID is nearly unanimous, especially in public buildings. Patients suffering from asthma and other lung conditions would be an exception.

Yet there are tens of millions of Americans who refuse to mask wherever they can. When clerks at places like Walmart tell entering persons that they must wear masks on the premises, people claiming an American freedom to not mask have engaged in violent tirades; some clerks have been assaulted. These deniers don't understand what American freedom actually is or isn't.

Free speech is an American right, but you can't yell "fire" in a crowded theater.

I can use my computer in my home for any purpose, except child pornography.

You can put a Nazi sign on your front lawn but not be allowed to do so campus, such as UW-L.

You have a right to vote, established by the Constitution.

You are free to go to church, as long as your church doesn't use peyote.

You may disbelieve science but your child must be vaccinated to go to public schools.