David Blackey: Don't risk a second wave of spread

During the past several weeks, we have seen two dangerous trends. First, virus denial and minimizing, which appear to result from politicizing a national and world tragedy. Second, we are seeing blaming and conspiracy theories.

As to blaming, a question illustrates the foolishness: Do we blame the Congolese for Ebola? Blaming the Chinese distracts from the importance of focussing on treatment and cures. I cannot fathom the thinking that China started the virus on purpose, but it has resulted in hate attacks on on Chinese-Americans, as well as other ethnic hate crimes.

Denial and minimizing only hinder the fight against the virus. It is another form of the attacks on science.

Despite the continued spreading and increase in deaths, a rush to opening the economy is likely to cause increased suffering and "second wave."

It is overly simplistic, for instance, to think that we can open businesses in La Crosse when Winona has 70 cases and 15 deaths.

Cool heads and facts must guide us through these tough times.

David Blackey, La Crosse

