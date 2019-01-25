Forcing work without pay is shameful
As the Trump shutdown enters its second month, it should be remembered that “involuntary servitude” — in other words, slavery — is prohibited by the 13the Amendment to the Constitution.
Yet the Trump Administration’s forcing government employees to work for no pay violates this sacred law.
I volunteer at WAFER, and donate: We are seeing new clients who have been furloughed from their federal jobs. Because they are technically still employed, they cannot seek unemployment compensation. This is shameful in America.
Please donate immediately and write Sen. Ron Johnson, urging him to send the workers back to the jobs upon which they, and their communities, depend.
David Blackey, La Crosse