David Blackey: Hypocrisy on the other side

Now that we start the new year, it's time to look at Republican leaders. What I call hypocrisy is everywhere on the Right.

Matt Gaetz voted against loan forgiveness for college loans, but had a loan of $18,000 forgiven.

Donald Trump claims not to be antisemitic, but said of the Charlotte march that the marchers chanted "Jews will not replace us" that there "good people" on both sides. A young woman had been by killed by a marcher.

Ron DeSantis and Marjorie Taylor Green are both Christians. Greene has wacky ideas and still talks about PizzaGate, a totally debunked theory. I would suggest that they listen to Jesus' Sermon on the Mount: where Jesus said "Do unto to others as you want have them to do unto to you." And then there is Matthew 22:37--39.": "Love thy neighbor". DeSantis bussed migrants to New York City without warm clothing. This was a political act.

What about banning books that are classics like "To Kill A Mockingbird?"

I am not optimistic when such hypocrisy is rampant. It is time to call it out. The Right needs more "fair and balanced.

Jim Jordan grilled Hillary Clinton for 11 hours about Bengazi. Will the Right attack any Republicans for this long?

David Blackey

La Crosse