David Blackey: Let's plan for impact of changing climate

No person can deny that the world is experiencing the effects of climate change. People are dying from floods, droughts, fire and extreme hurricanes.

Things will get worse during the next few decades, as a result of visible accelerating Greenland and Antarctica melting. Scientific estimates project sea rise of 10 feet to 25 feet. Coastal areas like the Gulf, the Mediterranean, New York, Seattle and Bombay would be partly under water. Some nations understand this: Indonesia is moving its capital from Jakarta to Borneo.

The current debates have not addressed to need for governmental action to plan for coastal relocation, even as scientific organizations project that millions, even billions, of people will need to relocate. For America, this will not be cheap. But can we just punt and pass this burden on to our grandchildren?

America has the capacity to plan, to start building funds to move people to new homes.

David Blackey, La Crosse

