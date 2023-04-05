Last month a tornado hit Mississippi, killing 25 people. This should not surprise us: In 2023, there have been 222 confirmed tornadoes to hit the the United States.

Great Salt Lake could well be dry within five years as a result of drought. This year has had floods galore. Snow has hit California. Low-lying islands in the Pacific will be inundated because of rising seas. Beach front houses in Florida are endangered due to rising seas. Industrial nations, especially the USA, continue to burn fossil fuels. Wind turbines, while more common around the world these days, will not dent pollution. Glaciers the world over are melting.

Honestly, the fight against climate change will likely fail. There is no will to act to combat climate change. TV weather reports never mention climate as the culprit. It's as though we have buried our heads in the sand. I worry for my grandchildren.

David Blackey

La Crosse