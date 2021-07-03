David Blackey: Republicans should follow law, not destroy democracy

While Donald Trump and his adherents are throwing a Hail Mary pass in Arizona, trying to overturn that election, it would not change the outcome of the presidential race, because the electoral votes there are too small in number.

Rather, believers in democracy, no matter what political party, need to focus on what reinstatement would look like. What would happen to America if that coup succeeds?

It would change our country forever, making the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection seem like a garden party. Forget that reinstatement would violate the Constitution. Forget that you Republicans once were the party of law and order. Forget the January violence, and the deaths and injuries sustained by the Capitol police.

I believe that "reinstatement" would result in a blood bath. If insurrectionists attack the Capitol and White House, the police and military will shoot them down with their vastly superior force: an AR-15 would be useless against tanks. There will be deadly battle in the streets all over the country, because Americans, of all stripes, own guns. Clearly, Trump doesn't care about his followers or the country. His interests are power and revenge, like a tin pot dictator.