David Blackey: Response to virus has been tepid

There is no doubt that the corona virus is a pandemic. The numbers of infected and dead keep rising, especially among the elderly.

Similarly, no one can rationally blame any government for its spread. But it is appropriate to evaluate the responses of our government to the threat.

From President Donald Trump and his allies, the debate has been twisted to interject coverage and response as conspiracies. It is distressing that again conspiracy theories has been thrown into the mix of scientific problems.

It is also fair to consider how Trump health cutbacks have contributed to the tepid responses. Experts have been muzzled in order to insulate Trump's paranoid reactions: the Democrats and media are conspiring against him.

The fact is that Democrats have joined Republicans in dealing with the virus. Vice President Mike Pence on Hannity did not blame Pelosi and Schumer when Hannity threw a softball question.

If you examine Trump responses, one gets the sense of ineffectuality. He points to flu as being more deadly. So what?