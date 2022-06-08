 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Blackey: Teaching history of race in America should not be blocked in schools

Recently, Sen. Ron Johnson blamed the recent spate of deadly massacres on "critical race theory," showing ignorance. But it is reasonable to explore CRT and its impact on education. It has been around for years, but only lately has it become a public issue in some states.

First, there is no concrete definition of CRT. In its simplest form, however, CRT is a method of teaching about race in America. It is a theory, like evolution. I accept that some people think teaching it is harmful to children in public schools, but I think this position whitewashes the facts of history. Race has played a significant part of American history. Into the 20h century, Blacks in America have been lynched, denied decent education, and decent housing or employment. These are facts.

Second, some politicians and others want to "neutralize" history, eliminate teaching the atrocities of slavery and discrimination of Asian, Muslims, Jews, and even Irish at one time. And in regard to the Holocaust, I don't believe that students from middle school on will be upset by the truth of history. Students today can study horrors without personal pain.

Some, nonetheless, want to ban books as in Nazi Germany. Tennessee banned the graphic depiction of the Nazi era in Maus, a book about the author's grandparents in Nazi Germany with mice and rats. My 11-year-old granddaughter read Maus and suffered no harm. Nor was I or her parents concerned. We want her to know history.

In my opinion, 250 years of slavery and 75 years of Jim Crow are worthy of study when considering the plight of Blacks to this day. Now, Jews and Asians are being targeted. Can education help eliminate racism? Probably not, yet it's worth a try.

David Blackey, La Crosse 

