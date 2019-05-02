Harry Griswold in "Teach students the perils of socialism" (Tribune, April 28) commits the cardinal sin of getting his history all wrong because, to make his argument, he equates socialism with totalitarian, brutal communism in Russia and China.
Though Elizabeth Warren is not likely to win the presidency, she is not Chairman Mao, and her views reflect the benign nature of western-style socialism as epitomized by Scandinavia, Canada and Germany.
News flash: We already have many different forms of socialism in America, and I don't see Warren or Bernie seizing factories and collectivizing farms, sending dissidents to Siberia or killing opponents.
My own experience with free health care occurred in Croatia a few years ago. I became ill and went to a clinic. I saw a doctor in a couple of minutes without paperwork or proof of citizenship; I was examined and diagnosed by a doctor. When I asked "how much?" I was told it was free.
Griswold doesn't understand that we have had socialism in our country for decades.
In addition to Social Security, examples include the VA. Medicare since the 1960s has meant our elderly and disabled receive decent health care. The Post Office and free public schools are enshrined in our constitutions. Though college students have to incur crushing debt, many public colleges are subsidized by various governments. Free higher education would cure that.
The only "socialisms" I decry are corporate welfare and huge tax breaks for the wealthy. Don't be scared by big, bad socialism.
David Blackey, La Crosse