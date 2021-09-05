David Blackey: Welcome Afghans in our community

It sometimes amazes me that the Right won't accept the fact that we are, under the Biden administration, finally getting out of Afghanistan, something previous administrations failed to accomplish. The withdrawal cost some American lives, but this was nothing when compared to the many lives lost in the past. We are even getting some Afghans to safety.

The question is, why can't the Right acknowledge these facts? These Afghans are peaceful people who want a new life in the West. We should strive to increase the numbers. My own goal is to tutor, and teach, the Afghans at Fort McCoy to learn English.

Let us do the right thing. I would welcome all, Republicans or not, to join in this effort. This includes Donald Trump. Go beyond partisan, knee-jerk responses.

David Blackey

La Crosse

