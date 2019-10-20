I went to hear Washington Post columnist George Will speak Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
When I read in the Tribune that Will’s topic would be “Civility, Partisanship and Conservatism in America,” I was excited to go. Finally, I thought, someone of import who is willing to talk about the partisan divide in our country and where we go from here.
Well, one out of three was more like it.
He could have at least saved us about 45 minutes of right-wing talking points — free-market capitalism is always good, government is always bad — by simply telling us to re-read Ayn Rand’s books, so that he could get right to the Democrat bashing.
At one point, Will began talking about our country’s outrageous government deficit of over $1 trillion — very eloquently, I might add. But then he weirdly turned it into an attack on Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, ignoring our current administration’s out-of-control spending while giving massive tax cuts.
I’ll give him this: He was charming and witty, which I suppose passes off as civility for some. I am grateful that UW-L brings in outside speakers, but I think Will was a poor choice for a series about “Civility in a Partisan Era."
David Boen
La Crosse