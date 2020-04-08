David Boen: In-person voting risked virus spread

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our Wisconsin government, with blame on both sides, has decided to put our poll workers and voters in harm's way for political gain.

Forcing the in-person Wisconsin election to take place on April 7 ensures that we will have the risk of more COVID-19 cases.

Can we do no better that this? Is our political future just going to be a series of attacks against each other, never mind the consequence?

Heaven help us.

David Boen, La Crosse

