David Boen: In-person voting risked virus spread

Our Wisconsin government, with blame on both sides, has decided to put our poll workers and voters in harm's way for political gain.
Forcing the in-person Wisconsin election to take place on April 7 ensures that we will have the risk of more COVID-19 cases.
Can we do no better that this? Is our political future just going to be a series of attacks against each other, never mind the consequence?
Heaven help us.
David Boen, La Crosse
