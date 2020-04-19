David Brooker: Voting put people at risk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The April 7 election debacle exposed the callous and uncaring attitude of those in the majority power position in our state.

Gov. Tony Evers' rightful attempt to delay the spring election due to health and logistical concerns was brazenly thwarted by the Republican Legislature, and the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court upheld their case.

Thus, thousands of people stood in line for hours with the chance of exposure to the COVID-19 virus. A bizarre video straight out of Orwell’s “1984” showed GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, in an almost full Haz-Mat suit, expounding on how safe it was to come to polling places. The general public had, at best, homemade face masks for protection.

This same group of legislators refused to accept the federally funded Medicaid Expansion Act in 2013. This long-term program provides millions of dollars of medical aid for each state’s poorest, most vulnerable citizens.

Tony Evers was elected on the platform that he would accept this aid. The Legislature would not even discuss the bill, depriving our state of millions to help the very human beings who are most endangered by COVID-19.

The refusal to postpone the election and the rejection of Medicaid Expansion are interconnected subjects that should be looked at seriously.