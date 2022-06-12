 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Burbach: Refusing to recognize child abuse of abortion

If anyone wondered about the Tribune's position on the sanctity of human life, it certainly was revealed in the Monday 6 June issue (Wisconsin Watch report, "In Wisconsin, abortion faces uncertain future," with photo).

Obviously the Tribune neglects to recognize that abortion is the only CHILD ABUSE that is tolerated by too many otherwise reasonable, compassionate people.

Do you suppose that the obvious decline in the value and sanctity of human life has been "impregnated" by the killing of millions of innocent, helpless, pre-born humans during the past 49 years?

Meanwhile, many people who embrace the opportunity to adopt an unwanted child find it necessary to proceed accordingly outside our wonderful land of opportunity and freedom.

David Burbach (Adoptive father)

La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tedious Brat Fest serves cheap thrills -- John Hamilton

Tedious Brat Fest serves cheap thrills -- John Hamilton

Another World’s Largest Brat Fest has come and gone -- three days of gorging, swilling, lower-tier music, "celebrity" TV news and weather performers and, to bring it to a vulgar crescendo, a fireworks display. I went to it once, years ago. I felt kind of obliged because it is near where I live. Once was plenty.

Schools teach kids it is OK to cheat -- Peter Anderson

Schools teach kids it is OK to cheat -- Peter Anderson

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert’s recent article "Some could get a break" documents the unbelievable lengths of deception that the Madison School District will descend to evade the state’s requirement that each district provide for a minimum number of hours that it teaches its students.

Vos and Gableman are budget bandits -- Ken Richardson

Vos and Gableman are budget bandits -- Ken Richardson

Wisconsin’s GOP “budget bandits” -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his appointed investigator, Michael Gableman -- have now “robbed” the state taxpayers of nearly $1 million for their self-styled, fraudulent probe of the 2020 presidential election.

Don't punish good young gun owners -- Scott Lauder

Don't punish good young gun owners -- Scott Lauder

When I was in elementary school, a common tactic for teachers was to punish the entire class for the misbehavior of a single individual. The result was the class learned to hate the teacher because of the unfairness of the punishment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News