David Burbach: Refusing to recognize child abuse of abortion

If anyone wondered about the Tribune's position on the sanctity of human life, it certainly was revealed in the Monday 6 June issue (Wisconsin Watch report, "In Wisconsin, abortion faces uncertain future," with photo).

Obviously the Tribune neglects to recognize that abortion is the only CHILD ABUSE that is tolerated by too many otherwise reasonable, compassionate people.

Do you suppose that the obvious decline in the value and sanctity of human life has been "impregnated" by the killing of millions of innocent, helpless, pre-born humans during the past 49 years?

Meanwhile, many people who embrace the opportunity to adopt an unwanted child find it necessary to proceed accordingly outside our wonderful land of opportunity and freedom.

David Burbach (Adoptive father)

La Crosse

