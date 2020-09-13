 Skip to main content
David Chandler: Spray paint on campaign signs is fitting

David Chandler: Spray paint on campaign signs is fitting

If you drive along US 14 just east of Readstown, you'll see "Biden for President" yard signs with the word "Trump" spray painted across them.

The spray paint is a fitting emblem for a candidate whose followers show up at demonstrations with automatic weapons, chant "12 more years" for his term in office, and "vote twice;" a president who tries to sabotage the Postal Service to suppress voting, and the first presidential candidate in American history who has said he may not respect the result of the election if he loses.

Compared to this level of lawlessness and contempt for our democracy, what's a little spray paint on your neighbor's rights?

David Chandler, Soldiers Grove

