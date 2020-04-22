David Ebbert: Anger won't stop spread of virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are seeing some rallies now of people frustrated and angry about stay-at-home orders. It's true that conservative groups are stoking anger and misusing it, but the frustration is real.

Just lifting the current order isn't going to work. That will produce growing infection rates again. Here is what people need to be demanding from government. Widely available testing so we can control infections. Continuing, direct economic payments until we are back at work. All the personal protective equipment that medical professionals need.

And what should people demand of themselves and their community? Wearing masks in public. Excellent hand sanitation. Proper social distance.

It's easy to point fingers and complain, but you can't change a virus that just doesn't care what you think. It's time for people to be good citizens and good neighbors.

David Ebbert, Viola

