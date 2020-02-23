David Ebbert: Democrats shouldn't discount Sanders

There is hand wringing in some high Democratic circles about Bernie Sanders leading the pack in the nomination contest. Some of the concerns expressed are honest and some are just straw-man arguments being manufactured for effect.

Many claim that he would be a weak candidate, easily criticized as too radical. That's a narrative that could hurt even if it isn't true. From my perspective, his program is practical, the only one that makes sense.

If we take care of health care, a great burden is lifted from people and the economy. If we respond quickly and directly to climate change, we have a chance of surviving. If we raise the lowest wages and make higher education tuition free, the economy will rise for everyone.

Bernie is clear that today power rests with the powerful and not the majority. And he's clear that one election won't solve that. But it can turn us in the right direction and stop the bleeding. All Democrats need to get behind this message. It really is our core belief.

It's humorous in a dark way to watch certain Democrats call for unity when they mean "unify behind anyone but the most popular candidate." Bernie has great electability numbers and did four years ago. He has great crossover appeal, including from people who can't stand the status quo.