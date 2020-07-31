David Ebbert: Neumann deserves vote for integrity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have a very important primary Aug. 11. We get to pick our congressional representative. Who can we trust to work for the needs of our families and communities -- instead of the interests of the providers of big money to campaigns?

Well, we know that's not any of the Republicans. And we know it's not Ron Kind. Ron is completely integrated into the system of big-money influence.

Since drug and insurance companies lay down big money for him, he lays down his political life against Medicare for All. Since big finance lays down another big pile, Ron and his allies are well known for their support of corporate interests in lawmaking like extending pharmaceutical patents and stopping bankruptcy protections for homeowners.

Check out the reporting on Ron and his New Democrat Coalition. They get the corporate funders together with Congress members for face-to-face receptions and retreats that result in quality time and major donations.

This is an inconvenient truth about how the system rots today. We can change it in the Democratic primary.

Dr. Mark Neumann is an honest man. He supports caring for the health needs of everybody in the country through Medicare for All. He is ready to vote all of the money influence out of the system. He gets my vote.

David Ebbert, Viola

