David Ebbert: We need more COVID testing

We are eight months into this pandemic and we still don't have a way to get routine testing. I can't believe how stupid this is. This is negligence. We are running completely blind in controlling this infection. Where is the leadership?

My neighbors had a kid sent home with minor symptoms and no testing recommended. Since she teaches and he coaches, they knew they could pass infection to others so, with difficulty, they arranged testing.

Their older, non-symptomatic kid tested positive -- not anybody else. Now they are locked down -- because they took the initiative to break the next transmission link.

Ten New England states have created the Assurance Testing Alliance that has driven testing costs down to $50 a piece with one-day results.

We need regional leadership because we have no national leadership -- thanks to President Donald Trump and Senate leader Mitch McConnell, and no state leadership - thanks Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

Local officials need to step up. This is ready to explode.

David Ebbert, Viola

