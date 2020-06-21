David Grimsled: Protesters want change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The message of the current protests sparked by the death of George Floyd is that they want change, whether it is change to the social structure, police interaction with minorities, perceived or real inequalities.

We need to look at what and who got us to this point. If you really want change, you cannot vote for Democrats and expect change. The Democrats' governing philosophy is what brought us to this point.

Among the cities that are the most visible in the current protests are Minneapolis, St. Louis, Detroit, Baltimore, Chicago, New York, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. All of the current mayors of these cities are Democrats.

Baltimore has had a Democrat as mayor since 1967.

Chicago has had a Democrat as mayor since 1931.

Detroit has had a Democrat as mayor since 1962.

Los Angeles has had a Democrat as mayor since 2001.

Minneapolis has had a Democrat as mayor since 1978.

New York has had a Democrat as mayor since 2014.

Philadelphia has had a Democrat as mayor since 1952.

San Francisco has had a Democrat as mayor since 1964.