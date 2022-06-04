David Grimsled: There's more to discuss

The May 28 headline reads "’Conversion Therapy' ban debated.” If this debate does not include a discussion concerning teachers and school staff being banned from placing suggestive, and impossible, thoughts of gender bending into the minds of impressionable youth, it is not a discussion worth having.
David Grimsled
La Crosse
