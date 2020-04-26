David Hartman: Back Democrat Neumann against Kind

David Hartman: Back Democrat Neumann against Kind

Dr. Mark A. Neumann is running for Congress from our 3rd District.

His platform includes Medicare for all, the Green New Deal to protect our climate and land, overturning Citizens United, supporting a wealth tax and to bring all U.S. troops home from unilateral military adventures.

I have known Dr. Neumann from the medical staff at Gundersen Health System, where he served as a pediatrician for nine years. I found him to be knowledgeable, forthright and an extremely caring physician.

On a personal basis, he is an extremely good listener, along with being thoughtful, polite and soft spoken. He readily engages in political conversation, and does his best to see more than one side of an argument.

As a Democratic candidate from the 3rd district, Dr. Neumann will provide a legitimate challenge to the incumbent who has run unopposed in the primary several times.

For our primary election for state offices and the U.S. House of Representatives on Aug. 11th, a vote for Dr. Neumann will help lead the way for healthy people and a healthy planet.

David Hartman, La Crosse

 

