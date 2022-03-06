David Hegenbarth: Support Gary Padesky for County Board

“I just love it here. … It’s about the people.”

Ran into an old friend the other day. We’d grown up together in a great little neighborhood on the far south side of La Crosse. Back in the day when we played football in the street.

There were 30 kids around our age living within a few blocks; times have changed. We competed against each other in high school -- him at Central, me at Aquinas.

Over 40 years have passed. I moved on throughout the Midwest and recently returned to the La Crosse area. When you’re gone from “home” for a lot of years, it's special to come back. It’s even more special to come back to a place that’s so much better than it was when you left.

My old friend stayed here and spent most of his career working for the city of La Crosse. I remember his answer when I asked him, “why didn’t you move on and chase these other opportunities.” He would just grin and say, “I just love it here. … It’s about the people.”

We have on election on April 5 for La Crosse County Board supervisor. When you vote remember this about Gary Padesky. Times will continue to change, but his motivation will not, and his love for the La Crosse area will not change. Elect someone, regular guy, regular life, incredibly focused, and makes decisions based on this simple principle: “I just love it here. ... It’s about the people.”

Thanks for supporting my old friend.

David Hegenbarth

Onalaska

