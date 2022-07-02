 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Hietpas: Prove you are pro-life

You say you are pro-life. Are you really?

You tell a woman who has been the victim of rape or incest, or has a pregnancy that will end with a child who has conditions of which nightmares are made of and who will never be separate from all forms of medical equipment, that she must have this baby. OK, but since she has had no choice why should you have a choice to watch from the sideline and tell her what she needs to do?

Prove you are pro-life. Pair up with someone who is in that situation. Make it your reality, too. Be on call 24/7 for when she has morning sickness, has doctor appointments, misses work, can’t sleep, goes through fits of rage, anxiety, fear, hopelessness. Give up time with your family to attend to all the issues that will come up. Be there for the birth. Come up with the money to cover the expenses and find ways to navigate aid programs. Figure out what comes next once the child is born. Navigate the resources out there for adoption, foster care, medical resources for the permanently handicapped or burial of the short lived life.

These mothers didn’t have a choice. Why should you? Prove you are pro-life, and walk the walk.

David Hietpas

La Crosse 

