No president should ever have to go through this again. Few could really endure it.
Those are President Donald Trump's words.
He golfs nearly everyday, has all his needs met by others, eats what he wants when he wants, can say what he wants when he wants, is not held against his will, even had the power to shut the government down, however he did have to answer some really hard questions with his lawyer.
Some truly heroic stuff.
He avoided being captured after all. Sen. John McCain was beaten, tortured, starved, held against his will in filth with no communication with loved ones.
He passed up an opportunity for release out of loyalty to those he was with. Instead of being bitter, he spent the rest of his life serving his country working to make the world a better place.
If only he wasn’t captured his actions might be considered heroic by President Trump. Really?
Now he wants to go after those who dare to make sure we don’t have our country’s most powerful position held by someone with foreign influence.
He should be praising the diligent efforts to ensure that our democracy earned with the blood and suffering of men like John McCain is maintained. This four years, it's shame on you, Mr. Trump. If he gets four more, it’s shame on us.
Come on, Grand Old Party, you can do better
David Hietpas, La Crosse