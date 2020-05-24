David Hietpas: We could take a lesson from 'Oz'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was thinking about the classic story "The Wizard of Oz" and was suddenly struck with how that story could have been written today to tell our story.

There are so many analogies that could be made throughout the story, but the one that strikes me as most relevant is where Dorothy, the scarecrow, the tin man and the lion are before the wizard in all his glory in awe with all the flashes, thunder, smoke and his image.

They are there looking for his help because they were told he was the only one who could do it. The wizard is trying to turn them away when Toto pulls the curtain aside revealing the man pulling the controls.

When he is exposed, he says pay no attention to the man behind the curtain, the image before you is the wizard. Well, Dorothy calls him out and declares he’s a fake and should be ashamed.

They come to realize he can’t give them what they already have brains,heart, courage and each other. They can find their own way if they believe in themselves. They look out for each other and find their way.

The wizard in the end floats away in a hot-air balloon, probably self-inflated, and they get their lives back with a new appreciation for what they have.

David Hietpas, La Crosse

